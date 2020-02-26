Ardagh will manufacture 750ml wine bottles for Copper Cane Wines in the US

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has secured a contract to supply its 750ml wine bottles for Copper Cane Wines & Provisions.

As part of the long-term supply agreement, Ardagh Group’s business unit will manufacture 750ml wine bottles for Copper Cane Wines in the US.

Ardagh will initially supply cans for 2019 Vintage Series

The company will initially commence supplying cans for 2019 Vintage Series of the winery.

The collaboration will allow connecting Napa Valley’s Copper Cane Wines & Provisions with Ardagh’s glass manufacturing facility at Madera in California, helping the winery to minimise its environmental footprint.

Copper Cane Wines & Provisions owner Joseph Wagner said: “As a fifth-generation winemaker born and raised in Napa, I take pride in the land that I come from and buying our glass bottles from a domestic package supplier is important to me.”

Ardagh, a provider of recyclable glass packaging solutions, said that it supports brands such as Copper Cane Wines to achieve their sustainability goals.

Since 125 years, Ardagh has been manufacturing recyclable glass bottles in the US and supplies a range of wine bottles in different colours, sizes, styles and finishes.

Ardagh’s North American Glass business unit chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “Copper Cane Wines & Provisions is known for its high quality and craftsmanship, and Ardagh takes great pride in this new partnership.

“Ardagh is passionate about working with Copper Cane Wines & Provisions to meet their sustainability initiatives by supporting the American economy with environmentally-friendly glass bottles that are made in the U.S.A.”

Last month, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America introduced six new advanced glass wine bottle designs to better serve its customers.

The new designs comprise of three texture options, one 375ml Claret style bottle with a Stelvin finish, one 375ml Claret style bottle with a cork finish and one 375ml Burgundy style bottle with a Stelvin finish.