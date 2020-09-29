The 100% recyclable, returnable and reusable glass packaging will help maintain the quality and taste of cola brand

Ardagh provides returnable bottle for German fritz-kola brand. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has provided a new long-neck 200ml flint bottle for Germany-based fritz-kola brand.

The 100% recyclable, returnable and reusable glass packaging has been designed to maintain the quality and taste of cola brand.

The fritz-kola, established by two friends in Hamburg in 2003, offers premium quality drinks.

Ardagh has taken the support of a design agency to add unique design features to the new bottle, enabling it to reflect the values of the brand.

Ardagh’s new bottle can be returned and refilled up to 20 times before being recycled

The new bottle has been returned and refilled up to 20 times before being recycled, said the packaging solutions firm.

Ardagh said that the wording has been embossed in reverse on the bottom of the bottle, which is then mirrored and revealed through the top of the empty bottle once the drink has been finished.

fritz-kola founder and CEO Mirco Wolf Wiegert said: “In times of climate and resource protection, reusable glass is a priority for the people behind fritz-kola.

“Our new bottle will be more beautiful with every use in the next few years. Friction rings and scratches will tell the stories of every bottle that avoids disposal by being reused.”

Earlier this month, Ardagh Group provided 250ml cans for German beverage creator Black Labels Company’s (BLC) MALUMA collagen protein drinks.

BLC has introduced its first collagen protein drink in Ardagh’s slim 250ml can, which features a light, bright and contemporary matte aesthetic that helps to present the clean-living image of the brand.