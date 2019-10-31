The groninger Nestfillers are designed and built to handle all nested components by simply changing format parts and thereby significantly reducing the machinery needed

Image: ARaymondlife, groninger and SCHOTT have collaborated to demonstrate flexible and agile aseptic manufacturing at CPhI Worldwide. Photo: courtesy of groninger.

With ever more new pharmaceutical drug products entering the market, pharmaceutical companies are facing new challenges when it comes to fill and finish. These processes now need to adapt to different output speeds, changeover times or the ability to process nested containers i.e. syringes, cartridges or vials on one filling line. In particular, pharma companies in biotech or cell and gene therapy development as well as large pharma manufacturers with CMO activities are consequently in need of flexible approaches in fill and finish. One such approach will be demonstrated at this year’s CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Nov. 5-7, by ARaymondlife, Groninger and SCHOTT at booth 111F10.

To meet the growing demand for more flexibility in aseptic manufacturing, the companies are bringing together adaptiQ® ready-to use (RTU) vials from SCHOTT, RayDyLyo® RTU plastic press fit caps from ARaymond, and the Nestfiller machine portfolio from groninger.

The pre-sterilized, nested adaptiQ® vials are part of the SCHOTT iQ® platform. This holistic concept standardizes RTU syringes, vials, and cartridges within a single tub format to run on the same filling line, minimizing changeover times. All the components listed can be filled and closed with the groninger Nestfiller portfolio from smaller outputs to high speed equipment.

The groninger Nestfillers are designed and built to handle all nested components by simply changing format parts and thereby significantly reducing the machinery needed. In the case of existing equipment, a retrofit from a syringe to nested vials or cartridges is possible by installing or exchanging a set of format parts.

While running nested vials, the de-nesting and final closing with an aluminum cap on separate equipment is still common, it yet adds complexity and investment costs to the process. With RayDyLyo® press fit caps this process is reduced to just one operation in nest. Furthermore, ARaymond’s product allows groninger to install press fit technology on new or existing equipment in the same way a new nested format is mounted on the machine, by exchanging the sorting parts on the filling machine.

The combination of ARaymond, groninger and SCHOTT products is designed to meet the needs of future fill and finish operations by providing maximum flexibility. Visitors to CPhI Worldwide can explore the concept at ARaymondlife’s booth 111H51, groninger’s booth 110C10 and at SCHOTT’s booth 111F10.

Source: Company Press Release