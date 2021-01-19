The acquisition of Firstan allows AR Packaging to expand its offerings to the UK food and healthcare customers

AR Packaging has acquired folding carton manufacturer Firstan. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Sweden-based AR Packaging has acquired UK-based folding carton manufacturer Firstan Holdings, including its subsidiary Firstan Limited, for an undisclosed sum.

Firstan Limited is involved in the designing and manufacturing of printed cartons for the customers in the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare and cosmetic sectors.

Firstan Holdings previous majority shareholder and managing director Andrew Hartwig said: “Our strategically located and well invested facility will together with our skilled team add further capabilities to AR Packaging and we will together offer extended services to all UK customers.”

The acquisition of Firstan allows AR Packaging to expand its offerings to the UK food and healthcare customers, and become a multi-category provider of folding cartons, flexibles and fibre-based containers in the country.

Firstan Limited operates a streamlined production facility in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire that features advanced class machinery and operating system.

The 85,000ft² facility manufactures more than 500 million cartons per annum. It has the potential to produce more than one billion cartons per annum. The company employs around 140 skilled people.

Firstan Limited has capabilities to produce advanced pharmaceutical carton packaging designs ranging from folding cartons to pillow boxes and designs for blisters, syringes, bottles and dispensers.

The company also offers food packaging solutions ranging from frozen food cartons and food sleeves to confectionery packaging and shelf-ready packaging.

AR Packaging president and CEO Harald Schulz said: “It is with great pleasure we welcome the Firstan company and its employees to our AR Packaging family. This addition is of significant strategic importance to strengthen our position on the UK market.

“Together with our existing two plants in the UK, Firstan provides an excellent platform for further growth in this important and fast-moving market.”

Last year, AR Packaging agreed to acquire Kroha, a Germany-based producer of folding carton packaging for pharmaceuticals, for an undisclosed sum.