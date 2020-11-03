The acquisition forms part of AR Packaging’s plan to further strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical industry

AR Packaging intends to strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical industry. (Credit: AR Packaging)

Sweden-based firm AR Packaging has agreed to acquire Kroha, a German producer of folding carton packaging for pharmaceuticals, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition forms part of the company’s plan to further strengthen its position and capabilities to service customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Kroha is engaged in producing folding cartons and leaflets at its facilities in Miesbach and Barleben, Germany.

AR Packaging president and CEO Harald Schulz said: “I am very pleased to see AR Packaging as the chosen partner for Kroha. The owner Franz Kroha has developed the company to a well-recognised supplier to healthcare customers with high demands.

“Taking over the responsibilities of Kroha confirms our ambition for further growth of the AR Packaging core segments, both organically and through further acquisitions.”

The transaction is planned to be completed by the end of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Kroha owner Franz Kroha said: “AR Packaging has a clear strategic focus on healthcare packaging which fits very well with the ambitions of Kroha.”

Recent acquisitions of AR Packaging

AR Packaging acquired The rlc Packaging and indirectly a significant stake in BSC Drukarnia Opakowań and Nampak Cartons Nigeria early this year.

The rlc Packaging is a premium packaging manufacturer of folding cartons, serving the beauty, pharma, food, and confectionery industries.

AR Packaging also acquired K+D in 2019 to expand its presence in the healthcare sector.

Earlier this year, France-based cheese marketer Bel Group partnered with AR Packaging to develop plastic-free packaging, named Safeboard, for its Boursin cheese range.

The move is part of Bel Group’s efforts to reduce the use of plastics while providing optimal product protection and performance.