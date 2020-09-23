The expansion project involves the renovation and retrofitting of an existing facility located at 1976 Chocolate Drive in Cookeville, Tennessee

The renovated facility will be the company’s future headquarters. (Credit: Photo: Business Wire)

Aphena Pharma Solutions, a provider of contract manufacturing and packaging services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and biologics industries, is set to invest $21m for the expansion of its operations in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The expansion project, which is expected to create 160 new jobs over the next five years, will see the renovation and retrofitting of an existing facility located at 1976 Chocolate Drive in Cookeville.

The 500,000ft² revamped facility will allow the pharmaceutical packaging company to consolidate two of its three Putnam County locations.

Additionally, the facility will help the firm in accommodating future growth areas in biologic packaging, cold chain storage, and 3PL distribution services.

Aphena sales executive vice-president Eric Allen said: “This new facility will make Aphena a top contender in the pharmaceutical contract service space, starting with over 12,000 pallets of cold chain storage capacity.

“Being able to offer turnkey packaging and distribution services for biologic products, plus expanding the current operations with newly innovated bottling and packaging lines, will continue to attract key pharmaceutical customers to the Middle Tennessee area.”

Aphena already commenced work on Cookeville facility expansion project

The firm has already begun work to transform the property into an advanced pharmaceutical packaging and distribution facility.

To be completed by 1 February 2021, the new facility will serve as Aphena’s corporate headquarters.

As part of the expansion plan, Aphena will install 24 high-speed bottling lines and eight thermoform blister packaging lines while the 200,000-plus ft2 of warehouse space will provide a foundation for a new, third-party logistics programme.

Aphena CEO Shawn Reilley said: “The Solid Dose Division and recent Liquids Division expansions will establish Aphena’s position as one of the most diversified manufacturing and packaging companies in the pharmaceutical industry.

“These growth strategies will continue to offer our customers expanded project capabilities at every level, and it will create a very large employment opportunity, both in Cookeville and at our facility in Easton, Maryland.”

In April this year, Aphena has added new filling capabilities with the purchase of two new World Cup liquid unit dose (LUD) filling lines.