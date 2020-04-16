The lines provide filling speeds of up to 100 cups per minute, with sizes ranging from 5ml to 30ml

Aphena has added two new liquid unit dose filling lines. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Aphena Pharma Solutions’ liquid and semisolid division has recently added new filling capabilities with the purchase of two new World Cup liquid unit dose (LUD) filling lines. These lines provide filling speeds of up to 100 cups per minute, with sizes ranging from 5ml to 30ml.

“The liquid unit dose business is growing aggressively in the United States to support hospitals and long-term care and retail locations,” said Eric Allen, Aphena’s executive vice president of sales. “Aphena is now supporting this growing market with the newest packaging technologies.”

Aphena Pharma Solutions Inc. is an industry-leading organization providing contract packaging and manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device markets.

With two separate FDA- and DEA-registered sites in the U.S., Aphena handles solid dose, liquids, gels, creams, ointments, foams, suspensions and lotions.

