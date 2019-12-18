The new laboratory test system enables to conduct multiple measurements on a range of plastic containers and preforms

Image: High pixel density camera components along with telecentric optics and lighting are incorporated in the Gawis 4D to achieve a high level of dimensional precision and repeatability. Photo: courtesy of Agr International.

Agr International has introduced a new high-precision laboratory thickness and dimensional measurement system for plastic containers and preforms.

The Gawis 4D is a new laboratory test system that offers a new level of design, process and quality management for plastic containers and preforms.

Agr’s new laboratory test system helps operators to carry out multiple measurements on a range of plastic containers and preforms with unparalleled accuracy, repeatability and operational throughput.

The all-in-one measurement system integrates the latest optical gauging and thickness measurement technology with automation to simplify container measurement operations and maximise testing throughput.

Agr’s new laboratory test system integrates multiple features and capabilities

The new laboratory test system offers multiple features such as increased measurement throughput up to 30%, compatibility with existing Gawis jobs, high resolution and USB 3 camera technology, optimised lensing and telecentric optics, 360º imaging and Industry 4.0 communication protocols.

Gawis 4D offers measurements with a level of precision and repeatability for PET, PE and PP containers to document dimensions of production containers and offers sufficient precision for the qualification and management of moulds.

The vision measurement technology integrated into the Gawis 4D uses high pixel density camera components in combination with enhanced telecentric optics and lighting.

The system helps to achieve the highest dimensional precision and repeatability as well as a very low percent of process variation for individual measurements.

Gawis 4D also features a patent-pending AutoJob feature that job setup by offering automated recognition of major finish measurements on a bottle or preform sample.

The system uses Agr’s infrared light spectrometer measurement technology to conduct thickness measurements.

Gawis 4D’s unique design and advanced measurement algorithms help to measure an extensive range of finish dimensions on bottles and preforms.

Jobs can be configured for single or multiple combinations of measurements without affecting throughput.

In September this year, Agr International introduced a new self-contained testing station to offer hands-free and automated volume measurement of glass containers on the plant floor or in the laboratory.