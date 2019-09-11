The SPT2-Volume system was developed to meet the needs of glass container producers and brand owners that require fast and precise volume measurement

Image: Agr International has launched SPT2-Volume automated testing system for glass containers. Photo: courtesy of Agr International.

Agr International has introduced a new self-contained testing station to offer hands-free and automated volume measurement of glass containers on the plant floor or in the laboratory.

SPT2-Volume is a new automated volume measurement system designed to serve as a cost-effective alternative to the laborious hand measurement of bottles.

SPT2-Volume automated and self-contained testing system for glass containers

According to the company, the new SPT2-Volume system has been developed to meet the needs of glass container producers and brand owners requiring quick and accurate volume measurement without pressure testing.

The SPT2-Volume system can be used by the producers of non-pressurised ware, including spirit, olive oil and speciality beverage and food containers where volume measurement is crucial.

Extension to the Agr SPT2 product line, the SPT2-Volume is based on the same testing platform and shares multiple features such as rugged stainless steel framework, no job change bottle handling system and Linux operating system.

The new volume system holds the capacity to perform fill height and volume measurement with laboratory accuracy and achieves repeatability with automation.

The SPT2-Volume system can also be configured to operate autonomously, helping to offer round-the-clock volume measurement without using additional labour.

The positive-displacement, which is the core technology of the SPT2-Volume system, provides multiple advantages over traditional laboratory methods.

The filling technique, in tandem with a high-precision fill-height sensor, will offer defined volume and fill measurements at any point within the process, to an accuracy of + 0.5 ml.

Bottles from different manufacturing lines can be tested, as the SPT2-Volume can perform in-process job changes.

In addition, the SPT2-Volume system can be used as a stand-alone testing station, incorporated into a sampling line in conjunction with a plant-wide process management system or combined with Agr’s OmniLab automated measurement system.

In July this year, the company announced the launch of a new high-precision laboratory thickness and dimensional measurement system for plastic containers.