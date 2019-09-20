The Scotch High Tack Box Sealing Tape 375+ can adhere to a variety of surfaces, including fibreboard

Image: 3M’s Scotch High Tack box Sealing Tape 375+. Photo: courtesy of 3M.

Science and innovation company 3M has unveiled new Scotch High Tack Box Sealing Tape 375+ for tight sealing of packages.

3M has designed new industrial packaging tape for box sealing, splicing, recouperage and other packaging applications.

3M’s new Scotch High Tack Box Sealing Tape 375+ to provide tight sealing for packages

The new packaging tape, which is developed based on Scotch 375 product, offers a secure seal with quicker sticking and holds better than other packaging tapes.

The upgraded tape quickly adheres to various surfaces with its consistent, pressure-sensitive, high-performance, hot melt synthetic rubber adhesive system.

Coated with a 10% renewable component adhesive, the tape can adhere to heavier weight boxes and hard-to-stick corrugate boxes with up to 100% recycled content. Its manufacturing quality enables to resist splitting and edge tear.

The new tape can adhere to a variety of surfaces, including fibreboard. Its quick and easy application can be made by hand using manual dispensers or through 3M-Matic case sealers that offer economic automation for easy carton sealing.

To promote a manufacturer’s or retailer’s brand, the tamper-resistant and clear tape can be custom printed. It delivers better performance across different temperature ranges critical in shipping and storage environments.

3M will exhibit the new tape at this year’s Pack Expo Las Vegas event, which will take place from 23 to 25 September.

3M box sealing tape marketing manager Justin Harris said: “With Scotch® High Tack Box Sealing Tape 375+, we’ve taken steps to assure boxes will stay closed throughout the supply chain journey, even in rough packaging or handling conditions.

“Durable and dependable, this upgraded product is another example of how 3M innovation provides excellent performance and secure containment for multiple applications.”

