Weener Plastics Group today announced the appointment of Eric Urff as Chief Financial Officer. As of today, Eric succeeds Erik van den Heuvel, who has taken the ad interim CFO role from April this year.

Eric Urff has extensive experience in leadership positions in the area of finance. Eric joins Weener Plastics Group from NEDAP, a Dutch-based high-tech company, where he has served as CFO since 2014. Prior to that, he worked in the corporate finance unit of Boer&Croon, at merchant bank NIBC Bank as well as at accounting firm EY.

Anthonie Zoomers, CEO of Weener Plastics, commented: “With Eric’s proven financial knowledge, he will support us in further strengthening our organization to continue executing our growth strategy and securing a solid future for Weener Plastics.”

The company designs, develops and manufactures added value Caps, Closures, Bottles, Jars and Roll-on Balls for the Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Home Care markets. Headquartered in Ede, The Netherlands, the company employs more than 4,600 people and has 28 facilities in 18 countries worldwide.

