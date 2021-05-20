The new sustainable packaging line is suitable for sauces, soups, noodles, pate, ready meals and desserts such as steamed puddings

Waddington Europe has launched new rPET TamperVisible Hot Fill product line. (Credit: PRNewswire / Novolex)

Waddington Europe has expanded its protective packaging product range with the introduction of a new recycled PET (rPET) TamperVisible Hot Fill product line for soups and sauces.

The new microwavable TamperVisible Hot Fill product line has the potential to withstand temperatures of up to 185 F° (85°C), thereby making a suitable choice for sauces, soups, noodles, pate, ready meals and desserts such as steamed puddings.

It also provides better shelf appeal and a clearer view of the contents compared to thicker polypropylene and crystallised PET (cPET) hot-fill containers, said the company.

The company is offering the TamperVisible Hot Fill line in four recycled content blends ranging from a minimum of 30% to the firm’s full Eco Blend 100 packaging produced using 100% recycled content.

The new pack features a snap mechanism at the corner, which has to be physically broken to access the lid opening. It will help consumers viewing an attempt of opening the package.

Waddington’s new packaging line is suitable for storage optimisation and increased shelf life, as they can be easily accommodated inside door shelves of the refrigerator.

The new packaging products can also be recycled back into bottle grade flake, thereby helping to significantly minimise carbon footprint. It is also in line with the new UK plastic tax, which will come into force in March next year.

Waddington Europe managing director Eduardo Gomes said: “Our new TamperVisible Hot Fill line makes no trade-offs — we combine food safety and hot-packaging performance with recycled materials made for the circular economy.

“Our in-house innovation team was tasked with providing a more convenient and sustainable option for the food and retail sectors, and they answered the call.”

Waddington Europe, which is the European thermoforming division of Novolex, produces paper and plastic packaging and foodservice products.