Veritiv obtains distribution rights for APP’s Chinese coated board. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.)

Veritiv, a US-based distributor of packaging and facility solutions, has secured exclusive distribution rights in Canada for Asia Pulp & Paper’s (APP) Chinese coated board.

The rights will allow Veritiv to market, sell, and distribute APP’s coated board line-up of products across Canada.

Coated board is used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food packaging

The firm said that the coated board is generally used for applications that include cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food packaging, point of purchase displays, greeting cards, direct mailers, and marketing applications.

Veritiv Print senior vice-president Dan Watkoske said: “This alliance allows us to combine APP’s industry leading coated board products and global strength, with our sales expertise, warehouse space, and sourcing relationships.

“This news, in addition to our coated sheets distribution announcement made last year, will be a true benefit for print customers across the country.”

Veritiv Canada has also secured the exclusive distribution rights for APP’s coated sheets in Canada in March last year.

The coated sheets are used by commercial printers for catalogues, magazines, high-end advertising materials, annual reports, and other media and marketing applications.

In 2018, Veritiv has provided a sustainable paperboard-based packaging solution made with 100% sugarcane bagasse fibres.

The sugarcane bagasse fibre is an annually renewable and tree-free fibre source that can be recycled and composted.

The firm has also joined forces with Carvajal Pulp and Paper to market Earth Pact paperboard.

Based in Atlanta, Veritiv provides print and paper solutions and also logistics and supply chain management solutions.

With distribution centres all over the US, Canada and Mexico, Veritiv serves customers in a wide range of industries.