Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has secured a contract to supply DNA automation system and measurements to Chinese firm Xuzhou Zhongxing Paper.

Image: Xuzhou Zhongxing Paper manufactures corrugated paper and whiteboard paper. Photo: courtesy of bluebudgie / Pixabay.

Valmet DNA automation system and consistency transmitters will be equipped on the PM1 paper machine of Xuzhou Zhongxing Paper.

The upgrades will enable the line to enhance production efficiency, as well as obtain better measurements and controls for improving the process.

Xuzhou Zhongxing Paper general manager Hongliang Wang said: “We already have Valmet’s quality management solution on our machine, and now with Valmet DNA and consistency measurements, we believe that the comprehensive automation solution will help us to improve machine efficiency and end-product quality.”

Under the deal, Valmet will supply DNA automation system and Consistency transmitters based on various measurement technologies.

The company’s comprehensive and scalable automation solution will help improve productivity, efficiency and product quality, said Valmet.

Valmet plans to complete the delivery in the fourth quarter of this year.

Xuzhou Zhongxing Paper, which is a subsidiary of Jianping Group, produces corrugated paper and whiteboard paper. The annual production capacity of the company is around 500,000 tonnes.

Valmet China automation sales manager Liang Zhou said: “Valmet has an extensive range of automation and solutions. We listened to our customer and provided the solutions they needed. Combined with our process know-how, we are happy that we can help our customer to move their performance forward.”

Valmet has also secured a contract to supply a board machine rebuild to ITC, a multinational conglomerate company in India.

The PM 7 machine, which is currently producing folding boxboard, will be reconstructed at ITC’s Bhadrachalam Mill to add new quality features and significantly increase production capacity.

The scope of the contract includes the supply of a new OptiFlo Foudrinier headbox, OptiCalender Compact hard nip calender with compact design, OptiCoat Roll coating station with OptiDry Coat air dryers and OptiReel Primary reel with primary reeling devices, as well as improvements in the forming, press and drying sections.

Valmet is a major developer and provider of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries.