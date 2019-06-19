Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has been selected to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild to Stora Enso in Finland.

Image: Valmet will supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild for Stora Enso. Photo: courtesy of Valmet.

Under the contract, Valmet-supplied PM 7 paper machine at Oulu Mill will be reconstructed to manufacture quality virgin-fibre-based kraftliner grades. The PM 7 machine is currently involved in the production of fine papers.

Valmet said that the project is part of Stora Enso’s investment plan to transform to higher profitability business with grade conversion projects.

Stora Enso is planning to cease the production of wood-free coated papers at the Oulu Mill by the end of 2020. The rebuilt PM 7 machine is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

Stora Enso project director Ari Saarnio said: “The conversion of Oulu Mill will enable Stora Enso to further improve its position in the growing packaging business and we are taking a major step forward in our transformation.”

The scope of the contract includes the supply of a new production line for virgin-fibre- based kraftliner, including brown and white-top. Valmet will take the responsibility for installation of all the equipment.

The 9,000mm-wide wire PM 7 will machine will manufacture kraftliner and white top liner grades with a basis weight range of 80-225 g/m². With an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes, the design speed of the new parts will be 1,300 m/min.

Valmet paper business line president Jari Vähäpesola said: “Valmet and Stora Enso have had a long and successful cooperation over the years at all of Stora Enso’s mills.

“Our strong experience in complicated projects and grade conversions is essential for this project. It is also an advantage that the paper machine was originally supplied by Valmet in 1997.”

With over 26,000 people in more than 30 countries, Stora Enso is a major producer of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. Its Oulu Mill presently produces wood-free coated paper and bleached softwood pulp.

Valmet develops and supplies process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries.