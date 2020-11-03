The Valmet IQ Steam Profiler is planned to be installed before the press section of paper machine (PM6)

The Valmet IQ Steam Profiler is designed to maximise steam absorption efficiency. (Credit: Valmet)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a Swedish provider of sustainable and innovative fibre solutions, has selected Valmet’s IQ Steam Profiler and associated cross-direction (CD) moisture control for its mill in Billingsfors, Sweden.

The Valmet IQ Steam Profiler is a multi-zone steambox system designed to provide profiling accuracy through its electromechanical actuator with position feedback.

The new profiling steambox is planned to be installed before the press section of paper machine (PM6). It also provides effective moisture profile management with improved drying performance for better product quality.

Valmet IQ Steam Profiler maximises steam absorption efficiency

Featuring advanced steam injection technology, the profiler maximises steam absorption efficiency.

The order includes most of the auxiliary components including pneumatic retraction equipment, steam system, operator interface, and CD moisture control.

Valmet plans to install and commission the equipment towards the end of this year.

Valmet sales manager Harry Ojala said: “This is a very special case; PM6 produces speciality paper with Yankee cylinder drying with the IQ Steam Profiler.

“As we have a lot of experience in similar applications with tissue, we know that this solution will provide the Billingsfors mill with the best possible moisture profile control to improve production efficiency and paper quality.”

Earlier this year, Ahlstrom-Munksjö introduced Delicitera confectionary papers, expanding its sustainable paper product portfolio.

With advanced shelf presence and renewable properties, the Delicitera portfolio is comprised of Cristal transparent papers, Rocalonde twisting papers, and Gerstar papers for glossy print applications.