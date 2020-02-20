Delicitera portfolio features Cristal transparent papers, Rocalonde twisting papers, and Gerstar papers for glossy print applications

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has launched sustainable confectionary papers (Credit: Jürgen Diermaier from Pixabay)

Fibre-based materials provider Ahlstrom-Munksjö has expanded its sustainable paper product portfolio with the introduction of Delicitera confectionary papers.

With advanced shelf presence and renewable properties, the Delicitera portfolio is comprised of Cristal transparent papers, Rocalonde twisting papers, and Gerstar papers for glossy print applications.

The new sustainable papers to serve as effective food packaging

The new sustainable papers will allow the customers in the confectionary market to create effective food packaging for their products.

By combining an array of visual, functional and sustainable benefits, the new confectionary papers will help create customised solutions for the customers.

The company produces multiple speciality papers for food packaging applications, including bakery, fast food, cheese, sweets, microwave popcorn, fruits and vegetables and pet food.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö food packaging solutions business unit vice president Jeff Murphy said: “Our confectionary papers are made of responsibly-sourced natural fibres, are safe for direct food contact, and really provide customers unique solutions to help them meet their sustainability goals.

“We have recently broadened our portfolio to include transparent papers and papers for applications requiring great print quality, allowing brand owners even more inventive options to consider if they are looking to reduce their use of plastic and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Ahlstrom-Munksjö product portfolio is comprised of filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fibre materials.

The company also produces medical fibre materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of speciality papers for industrial and consumer end-uses.

Earlier this month, Ahlstrom-Munksjö unveiled a new range of LamiBak release base papers, which were certified as per the food contact and baking standards of the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR).