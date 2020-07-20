Valmet is said to provide the world’s largest BCTMP line for installation at Guangxi Sun Paper’s new Beihai mill

The Beihai mill site in China. (Credit: Valmet)

Valmet has been selected to supply an advanced bleached chemi thermo mechanical pulp (BCTMP) line to Guangxi Sun Paper in China.

Under the deal, Valmet is claimed to provide the world’s largest BCTMP line for installation at Guangxi Sun Paper’s new Beihai mill.

Valmet China area president Xiangdong Zhu said: “This BCTMP order from Sun Paper is a great breakthrough for our cooperation, especially in BCTMP technology. The state-of-the-art technology we offered will help the customer to reduce operation cost significantly.”

The new BCTMP line is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021

The new BCTMP line at Beihai mill is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sun Paper’s new greenfield mill will hold a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum.

The new order is said to complement the fine paper machine, automation and recovery boiler order, which Valmet announced in April and the cooking and fibre line order announced at the starting of June.

Valmet’s BCTMP line will be incorporated into a folding box board line, which will hold a capacity of 1,800 airdried metric tonnes per day.

The scope of the delivery is comprised of the main equipment for the BCTMP line, including an advanced refiner and wash press technology. The engineering, procurement and site supervision services are part of the contract.

Sun Paper vice general manager Yanjun Cao said: “We have been discussing BCTMP technology with Valmet over the years and have done a lot of research on Valmet installations. The selected solution meets our needs very well, especially in terms of energy saving, environmental impact and operation capacity.”

Sun Paper, a subsidiary of Shandong Sun Holdings Group, operates two mills in China’s Shandong province. It also has a mill in Laos.

In July 2019, Sun Paper created a wholly-owned subsidiary Guangxi Sun Paper to construct an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai.

In June, Valmet has been selected to supply advanced process control solution to Asia Symbol (Shandong) Pulp and Paper in China.