Valmet will provide Valmet Recovery Boiler Optimiser advanced process control (APC) solution for installation on Asia Symbol’s pulp line

Asia Symbol’s Rizhao mill in Shandong, China. (Credit: Valmet)

Valmet has been selected to supply advanced process control solution to Asia Symbol (Shandong) Pulp and Paper in China.

Under the contract, Valmet will provide Valmet Recovery Boiler Optimiser advanced process control (APC) solution for installation on the company’s pulp line, known as PL12, recovery boiler.

The move is expected to help in reducing operating costs, optimise control, eliminate process variations, and improve production efficiency.

Valmet China automation sales manager Chuang Zhao said: “Through our proven automation technology, we are confident that we will help our customer to meet the performance target, as well as achieve savings.”

A part of the Valmet Industrial Internet offering, the Valmet APC features advanced process control. It allows the optimisation of the process and operation.

Additionally, Valmet will provide Asia Symbol with an annual service agreement for Valmet analysers, which are currently installed on PL12.

Valmet Recovery Boiler Optimiser APC solution to be delivered in 3Q of 2020

The service includes, for example, expert support, audit service, shut down service, maintenance service. Valmet plans to deliver the APC solution in the third quarter of 2020.

Asia Symbol automation department director Wang Bin said: “Asia Symbol and Valmet have a long cooperation relationship. Valmet’s experts listened to our needs and provided the exact solution we wanted.

“With Valmet’s advanced process control, we will achieve the best combustion efficiency and stable operation performance for this pulp line.”

In 2018, Valmet signed a long-term mill maintenance services agreement with Asia Symbol.

As part of the deal, Valmet will provide maintenance services for Asia Symbol’s board machines and pulp mill in China.

Asia Symbol is engaged in producing bleached hardwood kraft pulp, needle bleached kraft pulp, dissolved pulp, liquid packaging board and high-grade ivory board.