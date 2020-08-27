The Valmet IQ quality management system will be equipped at the corrugated packaging plant of PJSC Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill

Valmet IQ quality management system has been specifically designed for corrugator plants. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

Valmet has been selected to deliver an advanced quality management system to PJSC Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill in Ukraine.

PJSC will install the Valmet IQ quality management system at the corrugated packaging plant of the mill, which is situated in Kiev. The mill is currently modernization process.

The company has invested in the new system to enhance the quality of the corrugated board, in addition to increasing productivity and profitability in converting operations.

Valmet is planning to deliver the quality management system by the end of September.

Valmet IQ quality management system is suitable for corrugator plants

Designed specifically for corrugator plants, the Valmet IQ quality management system integrates accurate online moisture, temperature and warp measurements with closed-loop controls and moisturisers including reporting system.

It includes Valmet IQ Multipoint moisture measurement system with IQ Wet-End Control, Valmet IQ Moisturiser, Valmet IQ Converting Scanners and Valmet IQ Warp Measurement with IQ Dry-End Control.

Valmet automation business manager Mikko Talonen said: “We are happy that PJSC Kyiv Cardboard has chosen Valmet IQ to improve their corrugated board quality and plant productivity.

“Our experience and results from Valmet IQ’s previous installations for corrugator had a big role in this decision. It is great to see that we can help PJSC to move their performance forward with this moisture-based quality control system.”

Part of the Austrian company Pulp Mill Holding, Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill private joint-stock company is a major paper-based products producer in European.

The facility is said to manufacture 30% of all paper products in Ukraine in terms of total output. It processes over 1,000 tons of recycled material per day.

The box and packing cardboard manufactured at the facility is used in the fabrication of packaging for multiple consumer products.

