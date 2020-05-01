The two supply Valmet DNA automation systems will be installed on Sun Paper’s paper machines PM 39 and PM 40

Sun Paper seeks to increase the efficiency of paper machines PM 39 and PM 40. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

China-based Shandong Sun Paper Industry (Sun Paper) has selected Valmet to supply Valmet DNA automation systems for two paper machines.

Valmet will be responsible for the delivery of two systems, which are planned to be installed on Sun Paper’s paper machines PM 39 and PM 40.

The automation systems are expected to enable the two lines to increase availability, production efficiency and optimise operation. The Valmet DNA is single process automation and distributed control system.

Sun Paper project director Wenchun Wu said: “We already have Valmet’s stock preparation equipment on PM 39 and PM 40. With the synergy of Valmet’s automation solution, we can get tangible benefits from single supplier, such as machine utilization improvement and high production efficiency.”

Valmet DNA enables easy operations of two new paper machines

Wu noted that the Valmet’s user-friendly automation system allows our operators to easily run two new paper machines.

Valmet Automation China area sales manager Chenglin Si said: “We have a very good cooperation with Sun Paper. We provided Valmet IQ Process and Quality Vision (PQV) systems and Valmet condition monitoring on their PM 39 and PM 40, and we are very glad that we can now provide a wider range of our offering.”

The Valmet DNA automation system can be applied for process controls, machine controls, and quality controls, Valmet said.

Sun Paper provides products including high-class art paper, high-class cultural and office paper, speciality fibre dissolving pulp, household paper, and industrial paper.

Recently, China’s Shandong Sun Holdings Group subsidiary Sun Paper selected Valmet to supply a fine paper making line with an extensive scope and a recovery boiler its pulp and paper mill in Beihai.