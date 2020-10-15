Valmet will deliver an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild and a wide scope of automation to Modern Karton Sanayii Ve Ticaret at its Tekirdağ Mill in Turkey

The paper machine PM 3 will produce recycled white-top testliner, coated white top testliner, recycled fluting and testliner grades. (Credit: KatinkavomWolfenmond from Pixabay.)

Finnish company Valmet has secured an order from Modern Karton Sanayii Ve Ticaret to deliver an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild.

The paper machine along with a wide scope of automation will be provided for the company’s Tekirdağ Mill located in Turkey.

Valmet said that the value of this type of order is about €40m to €50m.

The company will rebuild the paper machine PM 3, which is currently manufacturing recycled containerboard, to produce high-quality coated containerboard grades.

The machine will start operating at the beginning of 2022.

The grade conversion will include changes in the existing stock preparation line as well as the paper machine.

Valmet to supply three new OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes

The work on the order includes broke collection system, white water system and modifications to the approach flow system.

For existing paper machine, Valmet will supply three new OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes and upgrade the forming, press, pre-drying and sizing sections.

As part of the contract, Valmet will deliver a completely new coated section with OptiCoat Layer curtain coating station, OptiCoat Jet blade coating station, a coating colour preparation system, supply systems for both coating stations, an OptiCalender Soft calender and an OptiReel Linear centre-driven reel.

The Finnish company will rebuild the existing air systems with a new open hood, heat recovery system and OptiDry Coat air dying units, etc.

Also, Valmet will provide an automation package including machine control, quality management, condition monitoring systems and retention measurement.

The company’s Valmet Performance Center will also support the commissioning and optimisation of the rebuilt machine.

Furthermore, the containerboard machine PM 3 will produce recycled white-top testliner, coated white top testliner, recycled fluting and testliner grades with weight ranging from 105-225 g/m2 and with 1,300 m/min of design speed.

