Valmet will supply its Industrial Internet VII Data Discovery and VII for Paper Quality solutions for the Metsä Board’s Kemi mill to enhance paperboard quality

Metsä Board to implement artificial intelligence to further improve quality consistency at its Kemi mill. (Credit: Metsä Board)

Valmet has signed an agreement to supply Industrial Internet solutions for the Metsä Board’s Kemi mill in Northern Finland to enhance productivity and end-product quality.

The contract is part of the Metsä Board’s efforts to improve the runnability of its white kraftliner on a customer’s corrugating line.

Metsä Board development senior vice-president Ari Kiviranta said: “We strive at continuously developing the high performance of our paperboards. In paperboard production there are several quality parameters that we need to balance.

“With the data coming directly from the customer’s converting lines we can find the optimal combination. In addition, we can follow the effect of the supply chain on the quality parameters, for example, the moisture content of the board during transport.”

As per the terms of the agreement, Valmet will supply its Industrial Internet VII Data Discovery and VII for Paper Quality solutions to enhance paperboard quality of the board machine at the Metsä Board’s Kemi mill.

Board machine produces premium quality white top kraftliner

The board machine at the Kemi mill is equipped to produce premium quality white top kraftliner.

The VII for Paper Quality solution, including Valmet’s artificial intelligence-based applications and the Valmet IQ Quality Management System are capable of predicting and autonomously optimising paperboard surface quality in real-time, Valmet said.

The VII for Paper Quality solution features predictive application designed for online optimisation of paperboard surface quality while helping in maintaining high end-product quality and optimising the raw material usage.

Valmet analytics and applications, automation business line director Arttu-Matti Matinlauri said: “This project is a good example of how we can use VII Data Discovery findings to build a mill-wide action plan and create the right artificial intelligence-based VII solutions for the customer’s needs.

“With this first step in our common digital roadmap, we are together moving towards data-based optimisation of the entire value chain from pulping to converting.”

