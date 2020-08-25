Ecofario has developed an advanced technology, which has the capacity to remove up to 99.9% of microplastics

Valmet is set to supply the automation system for German startup company Ecofario’s first industrial pilot plant, which will help remove microplastics.

Ecofario has developed an advanced technology that holds the capacity to remove up to 99.9% of microplastics, including the inherent and adhering pollutants from wastewater.

Based on hydrocyclone technology, Ecofario’s new type of separation process will be installed as an end-of-pipe solution in municipal or industrial sewage treatment plants to significantly minimise the microplastic load and the associated pollutants.

As per terms of the deal, Ecofario will exclusively use Valmet’s automation in its future installations.

Ecofario CEO and founder Sebastian Porkert said: “Our patented break-through technology for removing microplastics from wastewater is a sustainable solution that will positively impact the wellbeing of all global ecosystems.

“To operate the process efficiently, we decided to base our process automation on Valmet’s reliable DNA automation system.”

Under the development, cooperation and service agreement, Valmet DNA automation system will be delivered to Ecofario.

Valmet’s up-to-date DNA User Interface, which comes with secure web-based access, helps to operate the automation system.

The interface enables the plant staff to access relevant information whenever they require it, irrespective of their location.

The incorporation of measurements for analysing the wastewater quality are already in planning and will complete the automation solution.

Valmet Germany, Switzerland and Benelux automation service solutions manager Markus Foigtmannsberger said: “The removal of microplastics and toxins is currently a very important topic globally. We are excited to be part of this revolutionary development project and we are able to offer the best possible automation and know-how for it.”

