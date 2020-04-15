Valmet will design, engineer, manufacture and conduct factory acceptance test and installation of Valmet DNA DCS

JK Paper operates three paper manufacturing units. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

Finnish firm Valmet has been awarded a contract to supply the complete mill-wide Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) to India-based paper manufacturing firm JK Paper.

Under the contract, Valmet will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing, factory acceptance test and installation of Valmet DNA DCS for JK Paper’s board project at Fort Songadh Mill.

JK Paper, which operates three integrated paper manufacturing units, also selected Valmet DNA DCS of Power Block for its Sirpur unit.

JK Paper packaging board project head S K Jain said: “We are investing in advanced and proven technologies in the mill, with a target to bring high-quality product to Indian market and grow our business further.

“Valmet is one of our key partners and we are working closely together on the new Coated Board Machine. We are looking forward to continue the cooperation with them on the automation system to bring the mill to a new level.”

Valmet said that the DCS system will cover the control of paper machine, pulp mill, recovery island and power block sections.

Automation system installation to start in May 2020

In addition to providing users with easy access to the data and collaborate, the controls in one platform will help in synergising Valmet Industrial Internet. Valmet plans to commence installation of the automation system in May 2020.

Valmet India automation sales & services head Pravin Tripathi said: “We are happy to be selected to provide a complete DCS solution to JK Paper. The solution will ensure the customer easier, more efficient and secured operation and maintenance through common operator interface and engineering environment.”

JK Paper operates three paper manufacturing units, JK Paper Mills, Rayagada, Odisha; Central Pulp Mills, Songadh, Gujarat; and Sirpur paper mills, Telangana. They have a combined annual capacity of 625,000 TPA.

Recently, Valmet was selected to supply a new sizing section with a hard nip sizer to Asia Paper Manufacturing for paper machine PM 1 rebuild at its Sihwa Mill in the Republic of Korea.