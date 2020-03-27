Asia Paper Manufacturing seeks to increase strength properties of produced container and gypsum board grades

The Asia Paper’s PM 1 rebuild will increase strength properties of produced container. (Credit: matlevesque from Pixabay)

Valmet has been awarded a contract to supply a new sizing section with a hard nip sizer to Asia Paper Manufacturing for paper machine PM 1 rebuild at its Sihwa Mill in the Republic of Korea.

Asia Paper Manufacturing’s paper machine PM 1 rebuild aims to increase strength properties of produced container and gypsum board grades.

Under the contract, Valmet will be responsible for the delivery of an OptiSizer Hard sizer with hard nip and spray application, surface size preparation and supply systems, a TurnFloat web turning device, Valmet DNA machine control, and Valmet IQ quality control systems.

Valmet said that the OptiSizer Hard improves the internal strength values of the produced board in addition to increasing surface strength.

Asia Paper vice mill manager Kyoung-Taek Lee said: “Valmet was able to offer technical advantages to produce high quality gypsum and testliner board grades with low raw material cost.

“We were able to get proof for those targets as we run pilot trials at Valmet’s Paper Technology Center in Finland. We also visited a reference mill, which has an OptiSizer Hard sizer. It is important to have a supplier who we can trust and who has a good reputation.”

Rebuilt PM1 machine to enter service in the second half of 2021

The rebuilt paper machine, which is scheduled for commissioning in the second half of 2021, will have design speed 850 m/min while its daily design capacity is expected to be approximately 1,100 tonnes depending on the produced grade.

Valmet sales manager Kwon Tae-Yeon said: “Asia Paper was very interested in a non-contact starch application method for recycled board because it reduces the wear of consumables, and thus improves time efficiency of the machine.”

The 5,900mm-wide (wire) PM 1 at the Sihwa Mill produces testliner and gypsum board grades with a basis weight range of 80–300 g/m2.

Earlier this year, Valmet agreed to supply the final stage of its four-stage forming section rebuild to Stora Enso’s Skoghall Mill in Sweden.