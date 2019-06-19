Toray Plastics (America) has promoted Mike Mulroy to the position of associate sales representative in the Lumirror division.

Image: Toray Plastics (America) has named new associate sales representative in Lumirror division. Photo: courtesy of Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Toray’s award-winning Lumirror co-extruded polyester films are specified for a diverse array of high-profile industrial and packaging applications.

Mulroy joined Toray in June 2015 and most recently served the company in the role of a Lumirror Process Engineer II. He is enrolled in the M.B.A. program at the University of Rhode Island and holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from UMass Amherst.

“Mike has been an important contributor to the Toray team, has an excellent knowledge of the Lumirror portfolio of films, and understands the unique demands of our markets,” says Justin Larson, National Sales Manager, Lumirror Division, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. “We’re very pleased to have him serve in this new role in the division.”

Toray Plastics (America), Inc., is a leading manufacturer of polyester, polypropylene, and metallized films, and polyolefin, polypropylene, and polyethylene foams. The company is committed to environmental, social, and corporate governance and aims to contribute to society through the creation of new value with innovative ideas, technologies, and products that help address global issues.

R&D is focused on the development of materials that are fossil fuel-free, compostable, biodegradable, and/or recyclable. The company’s sustainability initiative, launched in 2004, includes the operating of one of Rhode Island’s larger solar farms and two cogeneration systems, energy and water conservation, recycling, and zero landfill.

Toray Plastics (America) is a subsidiary of the Toray Group, which believes that materials can change lives and provide real solutions to the challenges the world faces. The Toray Group is the world leader in synthetic fibers and textiles, carbon fibers, plastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and high-performance films and has annual sales exceeding $20 billion.

Source: Company Press Release