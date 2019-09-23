The GL-X-LE is said to be the world’s first PE-based transparent vapour-deposited barrier film that can be used for items such as dry baby food, beef jerky, and granola bars

Image: Toppan Printing’s GL-X-BP and GL-X-LE films. Photo: courtesy of TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.

Toppan Printing has expanded its GL BARRIER range of transparent vapour-deposited films with the introduction of new GL-X-BP polypropylene (PP)-based transparent barrier film and GL-X-LE transparent barrier film.

GL-X-BP is claimed to be the world’s first PP-based transparent barrier film suitable for boiling water sterilisation, while GL-X-LE is said to be the world’s first transparent barrier film that uses a polyethylene (PE) substrate.

Expansion of GL BARRIER range of transparent vapour-deposited films for monomaterial packaging

The PP-based GL-X-BP has been developed to use for spouted pouches, laminated tubes and other functional packaging applications. It can be used to pack baby food, fruit compote and other foods with liquid content.

With advanced heat and water resistance features, the PP-based GL-X-BP is suitable for boiling water sterilisation and hot filling.

The GL-X-LE PE-based transparent vapour-deposited barrier film can be used for products such as dry baby food, beef jerky and granola bars.

Toppan intends to start sample shipments of single-layer GL-X-LE film in October this year, while samples of laminated film using GL-X-BP are expected to be supplied in the first half of 2020.

With the recently launched polyethylene terephthalate (PET) monomaterial flexible packaging and GL-LP PP-based barrier film for simple monomaterial packaging, the company now has a full lineup of PET, PP and PE-based transparent barrier films for functional monomaterial packaging.

Toppan is exhibiting its GL-X-BP, GL-X-LE and other packaging solutions at this year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas event, which is being held from 23 to 25 September.

Toppan’s GL BARRIER transparent films can be used for a range of products in the food, medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial materials sectors.



Toppan USA president and CEO and Toppan global barrier film business executive officer Masa Tatewaki said: “Advanced technologies honed over more than 30 years as a leading manufacturer of transparent barrier films have made it possible for Toppan to overcome the challenges of making a heat and water-resistant PP-based film and adding barrier performance to PE material.”

In December 2017, Toppan Printing expanded its GL Barrier range with the launch of new paper-based barrier material for packaging for the food and toiletries industries.