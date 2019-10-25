The first grass corrugated cardboard produced by Thimm Group is currently being displayed in “Bikini Berlin”, the world’s first concept shopping mall

Image: Thimm’s new grass corrugated cardboard. Photo: courtesy of THIMM THE HIGHPACK GROUP.

Germany-based packaging solutions provider Thimm Group has announced the production of corrugated cardboard made from grass paper at its sites in Germany and the Czech Republic.

The corrugated cardboard is made from grass paper which can be used as an alternative packaging material for sustainably operating companies.

The new grass corrugated cardboard is currently being displayed in “Bikini Berlin”, the world’s first concept shopping mall.

Grass corrugated cardboard can be die-cut, folded and glued on processing machines

The corrugated cardboard is made from grass paper which comprises 30% of grass pellets and 70% of waste paper and has eco-balance compared to wood-based paper.

The grass for the production of corrugated cardboard can be obtained several times a year from legally-specified and unused agricultural areas. The spaces have not been used for fertilisation or chemical treatment.

Additionally, the use of the lands represents an additional source of income for farmers.

The new corrugated cardboard can be die-cut, folded and glued on processing machines same as normal corrugated cardboard.

Grass corrugated cardboard can be used in packaging and displays in all sectors and promotes the trend for paper-based sustainable packaging solutions.

Thimm stated that the paper structure of the corrugated cardboard offers better reproduction of the print colours and ensures high-impact effect at the point-of-sale.

The firm has produced the first displays made of grass corrugated cardboard for food start-ups marketer Foodbuzz.

Earlier this month, Thimm Group has announced that it will acquire Germany-based ISL Group to expand its multi-material packaging solutions portfolio.

Under the deal, Thimm Group’s subsidiary Thimm Packaging Systems will acquire the supplier of foam solutions and technical moulded parts, ISL Schaumstoff-Technik and ISL Verpackungstechnik.

The acquisition will be finalised upon approval by the Federal Cartel Office.

Thimm Group offers corrugated cardboard transportation and sales packaging, high-quality sales displays, packaging systems combination of various material as well as printed products for industrial processing.