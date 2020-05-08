The Thick-It Clear Advantage Beverages are packaged in single and multi-serve resealable bottles

Thick-It has unveiled new packaging for ready-to-drink beverages. (Credit: PRNewswire / Thick-It)

Thick-It, a provider of dysphagia nutrition products, has unveiled new name and packaging for its ready-to-drink beverages.

The Thick-It brand has changed the name of AquaCareH2O line of pre-thickened beverages to Thick-It Clear Advantage ready-to-drink beverages.

Thick-It has added a modernised package label to the new ready-to-drink beverages

It has also added a modernised package label, which is in line with the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI). Thick-It brand is a gold sponsor to the initiative.

The brand has made changes to better differentiate its xanthan gum-based products and starch-based products.

The Thick-It Clear Advantage Beverages, which are thickened with xanthan gum, are packaged in single and multi-serve resealable bottles.

Clear Advantage Beverages are available in different flavours, including water, regular and decaffeinated coffee, orange juice blend, apple juice, cranberry juice blend, and decaffeinated tea.

According to the company, the Clear Advantage Thickened Coffee is the only ready-to-drink thickened coffee on the market and the Clear Advantage Thickened Water is free from lemon flavour compared to many other products.

In April, Thick-It unveiled new single-serve stick packaging to better serve its customers. Thick-It Original Food & Beverage Thickener is now provided to the customers in an advanced stick packaging in mildly thick and moderately thick consistencies.

Thick-It brand, a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, offers xanthan and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, ready-to-drink beverages, and ready-to-eat puréed foods made from real food ingredients under Thick-It brand.