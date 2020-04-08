The packaging of Thick-It Original Food & Beverage Thickener single-serve packets is in line with the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative

Thick-It Original Food & Beverage Thickener is now available in new stick packaging in mildly thick and moderately thick consistencies. (Credit: PRNewswire / Thick-It)

Thick-It, a provider of dysphagia nutrition products, has unveiled new single-serve stick packaging to better serve its customers.

Thick-It Original Food & Beverage Thickener is now provided to the customers in an advanced stick packaging in mildly thick and moderately thick consistencies.

Thick-It Original Food & Beverage Thickener single-serve packets are said to cautiously thicken hot or cold beverages and puréed foods to desired consistency without affecting the flavour.

Developed to enhance the quality of life for patients with swallowing disorders and their caregivers, Thick-It Original Food & Beverage Thickener single-serve packets are suitable for mixing at home or on the go.

The flexible and narrow packets will allow to quickly thicken food and drinks without additional measurement

The flexible and narrow packets help healthcare professionals and kitchen staff to quickly and safely thicken food and drinks without additional measurement.

The packaging of Thick-It Original Food & Beverage Thickener single-serve packets is in line with the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI).

Thick-It single-serve packets are available in IDDSI Level 2-mildly thick or nectar consistency, as well as IDDSI Level 3-moderately thick or honey consistency.

Also, the single-serve packets are sold by the case and each case contains eight boxes, and each box contains 25 packets.

Based in Muscatine of Iowa, Thick-It is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group. It offers xanthan and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, ready-to-drink beverages, and ready-to-eat puréed foods made from real food ingredients.

In February, organic beverage brand REBBL has introduced a 100% recycled and recyclable bottle, as part of its sustainable efforts.

REBBL, the plant-based beverage brand, announced that its new Green Packaging Initiative applies to all of its 12 oz drinks.