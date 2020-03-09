Frugal Cup will help address the challenges related to coffee cup recycling

The Lost Gardens of Heligan has selected Frugalpac to promote coffee cup recycling (Credit: Frugalpac Limited)

UK-based The Lost Gardens of Heligan has selected Frugal Cup as part of its sustainable efforts and minimise waste.

The Frugal Cup is claimed to be the UK’s first takeaway cup, which is produced by using 96% recycled content.

The Lost Gardens of Heligan, a botanical garden situated near Mevagissey in Cornwall, will offer the ‘Ivy’ designed cup for visitors across the food outlets in the garden.

Frugal Cup allows operators to serve coffee sustainably

Frugal Cup will enable operators to serve coffee sustainably, in addition to addressing the challenges related to coffee cup recycling.

Frugal Cup is manufactured by using 96% recycled paper compared to conventional cups that are produced by using virgin paperboard.

The standard paper recycling process can be used for the recycling of Frugal Cup, making it a sustainable solution available in the market.

Frugalpac’s mission to minimise coffee cup waste is in line with The Lost Gardens of Heligan’s environmental agenda, including the purchase of recyclable materials and engaging all staff and visitors to actively reduce, reuse and recycle.

Frugalpac sales manager George Rumble said: “We are thrilled to welcome such a prestigious venue that’s pioneering in its sustainability messaging and goals. Working closely with Didi and the team we’ve managed to improve environmental performance in material usage, deliveries and waste collections, all while offering a beautifully suited Frugal Cup design! This is a huge step forward for the #getFrugal campaign.

“The Lost Gardens of Heligan can inspire real change across the leisure and tourism industry, as we work together towards a circular economy.”

In December 2019, Frugalpac introduced a new Winter Cup made of recycled paper, which serves as an alternative solution for operators and consumers looking for eco-friendly cups.