The virtual marketplace will initially host over 300,000 spare parts and consumables from Tetra Pak

The virtual marketplace is available for food and beverage manufacturers (Credit: Tetra Pak International S.A.)

Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak has introduced a full-scale virtual marketplace for food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers.

Claimed to be the industry’s first, the virtual marketplace has been developed using Mirakl SaaS Marketplace solutions. It is expected to help purchase producers to purchase products quickly, conveniently and easily.

Initially, the marketplace will offer over 300,000 spare parts and consumables from Tetra Pak, as well as provide an additional 200,000 products for maintenance, repair and operations from vetted sellers, helping customers to access a variety of products.

For the first time, Mirakl has collaborated with the F&B sector to offer a service, which is easy to operate by buyers and sellers. The service also helps Tetra Pak to expand its offers to the customers.

The full-scale virtual marketplace to be available round the clock

Available round the clock, the marketplace will host various vendors selling products within safety and security, industrial supplies, cleaning solutions and other major areas for F&B production.

Tetra Pak part and consumables vice president Klara Svedberg said: “This is a completely new model and way of doing business for our industry. For the first time we have a digital F&B marketplace at our fingertips.

“This will transform the way we serve our customers by connecting F&B manufacturers with leading sellers across the world.”

Mirakl CEO Phillipe Corrot said: “The F&B industry needs a platform that will allow it to catch up with other sectors, and the combination of Tetra Pak’s unparalleled F&B expertise and our digital solutions means we can enhance the way F&B manufacturers do business.”

Tetra Pak and Mirakl are presenting the virtual marketplace for the F&B sector at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The full-scale virtual marketplace is initially available in Germany, and the plans are underway to launch in selected countries in Europe.

Earlier this month, Tetra Pak selected Hexagon to advance its Smart Solutions Platform.

The upgraded Plant Engineering Platform will provide virtual visualisation to enhance collaboration with customers across the engineering process, boost delivery and implementation and facilitate the application of digital twin technology over the entire plant lifecycle.