Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak has selected Hexagon to advance its Smart Solutions Platform.

Under the deal, Hexagon’s PPM division will optimise the Smart Solutions Platform.

The upgraded Plant Engineering Platform will provide virtual visualisation to enhance collaboration with customers across the engineering process, boost delivery and implementation and facilitate the application of digital twin technology over the entire plant lifecycle.

Tetra Pak projects, engineering and plant automation vice president Marie Sandin said: “The advantage of choosing Hexagon is that we can visualise the complete offer, from an engineering tool suite to Industry 4.0 applications for future growth.

“And by choosing Tetra Pak, Hexagon collaborates with an important player in the food and beverage industry. The first pilot is already in development in Lund, and the global rollout will start in 2020.”

The Smart Solutions Platform is Tetra Pak’s digital plant engineering solution, which incorporates Hexagon’s software with Tetra Pak knowledge in food production.

The platform will help Tetra Pak to efficiently work with customers, colleagues, and suppliers across the globe in designing a total production plant. It will help in simulation, evaluation and selection of optimal solutions to meet the specific requirements of the customer.

Hexagon’s developed platform will also include best practice concepts and reusable design and helps in improving understanding and transparency, as well as support in better project implementation ranging from faster on-site installation to customised optimisation across the plant lifecycle.

Hexagon’s PPM Division president Mattias Stenberg said: “We look forward to collaborating with Tetra Pak, a company that shares our commitment to drive digital and sustainable end to end solutions for the Food & Beverage industry.

“Its wealth of knowledge and expertise in food processing solutions together with our future-proof asset information management and engineering design technologies will certainly help customers achieve their goals.”

In October 2019, Tetra Pak introduced a suite of expert services for yoghurt products. The new best-practice lines have been designed to support a range of yoghurt innovations to meet consumer demand.