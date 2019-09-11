Tetra Pak was recognised for two major initiatives in environmental responsibility and community care

Image: Driving sustainability in action by Tetra Pak Thailand management team. Photo: courtesy of Tetra Pak / PR Newswire.

Tetra Pak Thailand, the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has received the titles of “Top Community Care Companies in Asia” and “Top Green Companies in Asia” at the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2019.

The Awards recognizes successful companies and individuals in Asia across two main domains; leadership and sustainability. The awards value and recognize services and achievements of businesses, both large and small, national and international, for their esteemed contributions to their communities and the world.

Tetra Pak was recognised for two major initiatives in environmental responsibility and community care. The first is the company’s contribution to raising the awareness of the FSC™ label on beverage cartons and of its importance for environment protection, since the FSC label guarantees that the paper used to make the carton has been sourced from responsibly managed forests.

The second initiative is the “Green Roof Project for Friends in Need of (“PA”) Volunteers Foundation” – a project that encourages collection of used beverage cartons for recycling into roof sheets which are donated to people whose homes were damaged in natural disasters.

“It is a big honour to receive this award,” said Bert Jan Post, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Thailand. “At the core of Tetra Pak’s approach to sustainability is recognising that our future depends on our ability to provide safe and sustainable products, as well as a commitment to social responsibility. The ACES Awards shows that the company is on the right track with our commitments. Our team is thrilled and excited with this honour”

Source: Company Press Release