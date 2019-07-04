Food processing and packaging solutions provider Tetra Pak has opened aseptic carton packaging material facility at Binh Duong in Vietnam.

Image: Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Edge Bio-based LightCap 30. Photo: courtesy of Tetra Pak International S.A.

Developed with an investment of around €120m (£107.6m), the new facility is the eighth factory for Tetra Pak in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tetra Pak president and CEO Adolfo Orive said: “This greenfield investment is a strong testimony of our long-term commitment to Vietnam, contributing to the nation’s economic development, generating employment opportunities and boosting the local industry.

“This factory is not just a monetary investment for us. It reflects our pledge to be closer to our customers, to serve them faster and better, with greater flexibility and efficiency, and shorter lead times.”

The new facility will involve in the production of aseptic cartons for domestic and export markets in ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand.

With an expandable capacity of 20 billion packs per year, the new facility will produce Tetra Brik Aseptic and Tetra Fino Aseptic packages. In future, the company will use the facility for the production of more packaging formats.

According to the company, the Vietnamese liquid food market has been growing at 6% CAGR for the last three years and is believed to rise at a similar pace during the next three years compared against 4% growth per annum in the Asia Pacific region and 3% across the globe.

Tetra Pak Vietnam managing director Jeffrey Fielkow said: “This is a proud moment for us, which coincides with yet another historical milestone, as we celebrate the completion of 25 years of Tetra Pak’s presence in Vietnam.

“With the new factory, we feel even more strongly connected to Vietnam and our customers, and even more confident of shaping the future of the industry, together.”

Tetra Pak is one of three companies in the Tetra Laval Group, while other two companies are DeLaval and Sidel.

Tetra Pak produces a range of processing and packaging technologies, which can be used with a broad array of products ranging from ice cream and cheese to fruit, vegetables and pet food.