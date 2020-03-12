TEA Adhesivos purchased Screen Truepress Jet L350UV, Rotocontrol Ecoline RDF-350 digital label converting and finishing system, and a Rotocontrol Ecoline RSH-440

Rotocontrol Ecoline RSH340 LR-800 machine. (Credit: ROTOCON)

Spanish label printer TEA Adhesivos Industriales has purchased digital printing and label finishing equipment to enter into short-run label market and improve its booklet labels capabilities.

The firm has purchased Screen Truepress Jet L350UV, a Rotocontrol Ecoline RDF-350 digital label converting and finishing system, and a Rotocontrol Ecoline RSH-440 for booklet inspection, through Santiago Pérez of Rotocon Europe.

The label printer installed and fully commissioned the three machines at its undisclosed facility.

In 2017, TEA expanded into booklet label production with the purchase of Rotocontrol BL-series booklet label machine.

The machine is fully equipped with a flexo unit, glue applicator, Longford International OS700X triple motor surge feeder, lamination in registration, die-cutting unit among others.

TEA Adhesivos Industriales managing director Alejandro Trigueros said: “Following the installation of the most complete booklet printing machine in the Spanish market was an increased demand for booklet inspection.

“We again turned to Rotocontrol for its Ecoline RSH as our dedicated machine designed specifically for booklet inspection.

“For a multilayer product that can reach over a hundred pages, we required a specialized inspection machine that Rotocontrol tailor-made for TEA.”

TEA Adhesivos to use Screen Truepress Jet L350UV inkjet press to increase customers service

TEA Adhesivos purchased the Screen Truepress Jet L350UV inkjet label press to increase customers service and offer a range of inkjet label applications with a quick turnaround.

Additionally, the investment is Rotocontrol RDF-350 system allows TEA to quickly convert and finishing of jobs from their Truepress inkjet press.

Trigueros added: “Both ROTOCONTROL Ecoline investments provide TEA with reliable, fast job setup equipment at an affordable price.”

