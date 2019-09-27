Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press will produce premium labels that are compliant with the stringent safety standards of food packaging

Image: Papier-Schäfer has invested in Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press. Photo: courtesy of Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.

German print provider Papier-Schäfer has invested in Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press to boost its printing capability.

Claimed to be the first L350UV+LM purchased in Germany, the Truepress Jet L350UV+LM will be installed at Papier-Schäfer’s facility in December to meet the requirements of the customers and expand its application offering into the food labels market.

Papier Schäfer CEO Jürgen Schäfer said: “The time has come for us to invest in the future. The ability to offer labels for the food industry with indirect food contact, in combination with the industry leading speeds of up to 60 metres per minute, means investing in the L350UV+LM is an obvious choice to expand our capacity.”

Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press provides wider colour gamut

Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press holds the capacity to reproduce a wider colour gamut, including a range of oranges, which Papier Schäfer plans to fully exploit.

Featuring a chiller, the Truepress Jet L350UV+LM provides flexibility to use new substrate options, including thin substrates that are heat sensitive. It will also help cool and stabilise the thin substrates.

Truepress Jet L350UV+LM, which uses low migration inks, has been developed to produce premium labels that are compliant with the rigorous safety standards of food packaging.

Truepress Jet L350UV+ series is said to be the flexible and automated label production system in its class. The press is believed to help Papier-Schäfer to produce quality labels with high scratch resistance.

Screen Germany area sales manager Steven Polland said: “We are delighted that Papier Schäfer has identified Screen’s market-leading technology as a vital part of its business moving forward.

“This is a testament to our solutions and our strength in Germany and we hope this will be the first of many L350UV+LM machines in the country – having already sold two in the DACH region.”

