The new Pack 202 flow wrapping machine can be used for bars, bakery products, cookies and crackers

Syntegon’s new Pack 202 fully automated horizontal flow wrapping machine. (Credit: Syntegon Technology GmbH)

Syntegon Technology has introduced a new Pack 202 fully automated horizontal flow wrapping machine, which is suitable for low to medium speeds.

Successor of the Pack 201, the new flow wrapper can be used for bars, bakery products, cookies and crackers. It is also suitable for non-food applications.

The Pack 202 features technological improvements that were first launched on the new Pack 403 in 2019. The features include an easily removable discharge belt, upgrades to the cross-seal and fin seal units and advanced user-centered design.

Syntegon’s new Pack 202 flow wrapper is suitable for multi-product applications

Suitable for multi-product applications, the Pack 202 machine has the capacity to wrap individual or grouped products such as bakery goods, bars, fresh and frozen products, confectionery, snacks, medical products, prepared foods, household goods, and other food and non-food items.

The Pack 202 machine includes finwheel modules that have been synchronised, and also features an enhanced canting mechanism.

It also includes an improved cross-seal unit and the standard double-spring kit to provide consistent and stable seals.

The machine’s sequentially numbered film rollers will enable film threading for repeatable, consistent changeovers and reduce downtime caused by trial-and-error adjustments.

Syntegon’s new machine includes an optional automatic film splicer with laser-etched instructions on the deck plate to facilitate quick and smooth film changes without disturbing the machine.

The Pack 202 flow wrapping machine is provided with a standard 450-millimeter dual backstand. It can also be installed with 650-millimeter single backstand based on the requirements of brand owners.

In addition, the machine features one-meter-long reject belt and the upper section of the reject belt is easy to remove for rapid belt changes and cleaning processes.

Syntegon product manager Kelly Meer said: “Our new flow wrapper for small to mid-sized manufacturers certainly packs a punch: We were able to integrate some of the features of our Pack 403 for medium to high speed applications into the new Pack 202.

“The machine is easy to operate, clean and maintain, which reduces downtime and maximizes overall equipment effectiveness.”

