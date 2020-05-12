Kliklok ACE platform is suitable for use in different food applications such as bakery, snacks, cereal bars, frozen/prepared food, tea, and coffee

The new Kliklok ACE carton former platform. (Credit: Syntegon Technology GmbH)

Processing and packaging technology firm Syntegon Technology has introduced new Kliklok ACE (advanced carton erector) carton former platform.

The company has designed the Kliklok ACE platform for use in different food applications such as bakery, snacks, cereal bars, frozen/prepared food, tea, and coffee, as well as non-food products.

The Kliklok ACE former features a newly integrated Flex Feeder, which facilitates the safe carton control across the complete process.

The Kliklok ACE range holds the capacity to run up to 80 cycles per minute with single, double, or triple head.

Syntegon has designed Kliklok ACE range to handle different carton format sizes

With a capacity to form lock-style and glue-style cartons on the same machine, the Kliklok ACE range is suitable to handle different carton format sizes ranging from a blank size of 190mm length x 122mm wide to 800 mm length x 600 mm wide.

The glue-free lock and ultrasonic versions serve as a real sustainable option. The Kliklok ACE also holds the capacity to run the paper board or corrugated material.

According to the company, the Kliklok ACE has a smaller footprint overall compared to the earlier machine series.

The company is exhibiting the new Kliklok ACE carton former at the virtual show taking place at the company’s site in Bristol, UK.

Syntegon Technology Decatur product manager Janet Darnley said: “The new carton former platform combines high-speed forming capabilities with a generous carton size range, giving manufacturers a lot of flexibility.

“This solution not only saves a lot of space but is also easy to access for troubleshooting. In addition, since no cabinet is needed, the process no longer requires air conditioning, which is more efficient and sustainable.”

In April, Syntegon Technology, along with BillerudKorsnäs, introduced a new Shaped Paper Pods packaging system.

The new joint system has been developed to help create a unique shaped and right-sized packaging with a tactile touch to reflect the brand and product content.

Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology, provides solutions ranging from processing to bagmaking, settling and handling to cartoning and case packing.