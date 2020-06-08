OPEN-SCS aims to allow functional interoperability of serialisation solutions to integrate the operations and business processes across organisations and regulatory bodies collaborating with other industry groups and standards whenever appropriate

Syntegon Technology, a German processing and packaging technology company, has joined the Open Serialization Communication Standard (OPEN-SCS) Group to fight pharmaceutical counterfeiting.

Launched in 2014, OPEN-SCS was initialled to define, publish and maintain an OPC UA based standard and companion documents for the integration of serialisation solutions.

Syntegon said that the firm aims to allow functional interoperability of serialisation solutions to integrate the operations and business processes across organisations and regulatory bodies collaborating with other industry groups and standards whenever appropriate.

Syntegon Track & Trace systems product manager Jörg Willburger said: “Apart from the fact that saving lives through anti-counterfeiting measures is an excellent reason to join OPEN-SCS, we also firmly believe in open digital worlds and open platforms.”

“Customers should have no constraints and a high flexibility to choose. Mixed systems with machines and software from different suppliers, combined with common interfaces will become standard. And that’s exactly what we want to achieve with our commitment in OPEN-SCS.”

Formerly Bosch Packaging Technology, Syntegon manufactures machines and equipment for serialisation.

It also provides the corresponding software, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), line management and master data solutions, along with a comprehensive Industry 4.0 portfolio.

Willburger added: “Syntegon will contribute to the success of OPEN-SCS with long-standing experience in Track & Trace and serialisation solutions.

“We know that successful serialisation projects usually consist of many different applications. In the end, it’s all about having the right interfaces to combine them – and to realise the individual solution for each customer.”

In May this year, the firm has launched its new Kliklok ACE (Advanced Carton Erector) carton former platform at its virtual show booth.

The new Kliklok ACE platform was designed for use in different food applications that include bakery, snacks, cereal bars, frozen/prepared food, tea, and coffee, as well as non-food products.