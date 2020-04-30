The new packaging system is suitable for product samples, inserts, refills, portion packs and disposable packaging

Syntegon Technology and BillerudKorsnäs present a joint system for Shaped Paper Pods. (Credit:Syntegon Technology GmbH)

Process and packaging technology provider Syntegon Technology, along with BillerudKorsnäs, has introduced a new Shaped Paper Pods packaging system.

The new joint system has been developed to help create a unique shaped and right-sized packaging with a tactile touch to reflect the brand and product content.

Designed for brand owners with environmental focus, the new system is suitable for product samples, inserts, refills, portion packs and disposable packaging.

Syntegon Technology sustainability expert Matthias Klauser said: “We achieved a perfect match of technology and material for scalable packaging solutions, which creates a unique sensory experience for brand and customer interactions.”

The new TPU paper form, fill and seal machine allows creating environmentally friendly Shaped Paper Pods

The new TPU paper form, fill and seal machine allows creating environmentally friendly Shaped Paper Pods with a filling volume of up to 100 milliliters. The air pressure is used to shape the FibreForm paper, while press force is applied for embossing.

By applying heat-sealing technology, the Shaped Paper Pod can be sealed with any heat-sealable lidding materials. The barriers can be completely customised as per the customer requirements.

Earlier, Syntegon Technology and BillerudKorsnäs have revealed the Pearl packaging concept to exhibit the possibilities and the flexibility of the system. FibreForm paper can be used to create various shapes for multiple applications.

The new packaging system can be used for individual portion packs and products, which would usually be packed in blisters.

The new TPU paper forming machine provides manufacturers with a range of filling and sealing systems for sustainable packaging at an output of up to 15,000 Shaped Paper Pods per hour.

BillerudKorsnäs project manager Simon Johansson said: “FibreForm is the natural alternative where plastic has been the norm. Allowing for up to ten times deeper embossing than regular paper, resulting in 3D effects that make an impact.”

In January this year, Bosch Packaging Technology has been rebranded as Syntegon Technology. It operates as an independent enterprise with a focus on offering intelligent and sustainable technologies for customers in the pharmaceutical and food industries.