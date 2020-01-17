Syntegon is a processing and packaging technology company that focuses on offering intelligent and sustainable technologies

The new Syntegon flags in front of the company headquarters in Waiblingen (Credit: Syntegon Technology GmbH)

Bosch Packaging Technology, a former packaging machinery business of Bosch, has been rebranded as Syntegon Technology.

Based in Waiblingen of Germany, Syntegon Technology operates as an independent enterprise with a focus on offering intelligent and sustainable technologies for the customers in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

With around 6,100 employees, Syntegon manages more than 30 locations across the world.

In July 2019, Bosch agreed to sell the packaging machinery division to a newly established entity managed by CVC Capital Partners. The divestment of Bosch Packaging Technology was completed on 2 January 2020, as per the plan.

CVC intends to develop the new company as a whole and expand intra-group synergies.

CVC Capital Partners partner Marc Strobel said: “CVC is delighted to see the transaction completed on schedule. Syntegon Technology has a strong presence in many market segments, great technological know-how, and innovative power. We want to build on these strengths jointly with management and the entire workforce.”

Syntegon expects that the new setup will help the company to improve its profile as a leading processing and packaging company.

The new firm is also investing in a customer and technology centre at its Waiblingen headquarters to better serve its customers.

Syntegon to better serve medium-sized enterprises and startups

Syntegon will work with global corporations and regional market leaders, as well as focuses on better serving medium-sized enterprises and startups

The company will also replace conventional multilayer films with mono materials and plastic with paper packaging, as part of its sustainable packaging efforts.

Syntegon Technology executive board chairman and CEO Dr Stefan König said: “We are building on 150 years of experience and the 64,000 machines deployed by our customers, and pursuing new avenues of business.

“Now, more than ever before, we are working on intelligent and sustainable technologies and embracing the collaboration with our business partners in the true spirit of partnership.”