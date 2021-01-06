The new packaging is expected to help SuckerPunch to better represent its brand identity and unique flavours

SuckerPunch Gourmet has unveiled new logo and packaging. (Credit: PRNewswire / SuckerPunch Gourmet)

SuckerPunch Gourmet, a provider of flavour-packed pickles, has unveiled a new logo and packaging to better promote the brand.

To be available in early 2021, the redesign is believed to help SuckerPunch to better represent its brand identity and unique flavours.

SuckerPunch stated that its new packaging has been designed to be fresh, modern and fun, while maintaining its original identity and roots.

The boxer emblem of the brand has been softened and re-illustrated him in a modern Shepard Fairey-style.

SuckerPunch Gourmet has also developed a brand block on the front of each product label using bold and saturated colours, which precisely distinguish the flavour varieties. It will also help users to quickly and easily locate their pickle flavour.

The refreshed packaging also comprises pops of critical elements such as a Non-GMO Project Verified logo and 11-spice icon that is shaped like a pickle chip, as well as back panel romance copy that’s modelled after a vintage boxing poster.

SuckerPunch Gourmet CEO Alok Advani said: “Our entire portfolio, but especially our signature spiced pickles, is really different than anything else that’s on shelves, and while it served us well for years, our former packaging just wasn’t quite right for us anymore given who we are now and where we want to go in the future.

“We’re very excited to debut a new look this year that better portrays our brand and product line, but still maintains the familiar elements of our identity that our consumers know and love.”

