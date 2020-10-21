Morton has worked with creative agency Chase Design Group to create a premium visual design for its products

North American brand Morton has unveiled new packaging. (Credit: PRNewsfoto / Morton Salt)

North American salt company Morton Salt has unveiled new packaging for its complete portfolio of retail products in a bid to boost the sales of the brand.

Morton has collaborated with creative agency Chase Design Group for the development of a premium visual design, which exhibits brand colours, geometric angles and sans serif type to help consumers easily recognise packaging on the shelf.

The design system is said to be supported by Morton Salt Girl and a quality seal that features the company’s origins which date back to 1848.

Morton’s new packaging carry “How 2 Recycle” label

Morton’s new packaging graphics also exhibit more educational content about salt usage and carry the “How 2 Recycle” label to help consumer recycle its packaging.

The new design has been provided to Morton’s entire retail portfolio, including culinary and home care products ranging from Morton Kosher Salt, Sea Salt and Himalayan Pink Salt to Morton Water Softener Salt, Pool Salt, Ice Melt products and others.

Chase Design Group chief creative officer Clark Goolsby said: “We successfully combined Morton’s iconic brand assets with clean typography and bold graphic shapes to create a design system that celebrates Morton’s rich history while feeling relevant to today’s consumers.”

Morton stated that it is important to create a design system for its comprehensive line of culinary salts to clearly communicate the differences between product offerings.

Morton is already offering products with new packaging design at retailers across the country.

Morton Salt chief marketing officer Denise Lauer said: “Morton Salt has been part of hearts and homes all across America for more than a century.

“As we continue to expand our brand and product portfolio, it is imperative to evolve our packaging for the future with more modern cues and a design system that helps consumers understand the variety, benefits, and versatility we have to offer across our culinary and home care categories.”

