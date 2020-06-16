Fazer Aito and Fazer Yosa oat snacks have been launched in new sustainable paperboard cups

Stora Enso has provided sustainable paperboard cups for Fazer’s oat snacks. (Credit: Stora Enso)

Pulp and paper products manufacturer Stora Enso has provided the sustainable paperboard cups for Finnish food company Fazer’s oat snacks.

Fazer Aito and Fazer Yosa oat snacks have been launched in new paperboard cups to reduce the use of plastic and minimise the impact on the environment.

The reduction of plastic waste was facilitated by Stora Enso’s barrier coated paperboard Cupforma Natura.

According to the company, the new paperboard cup of Fazer Yosa 200g has 56% less CO2 emissions across its life cycle.

The new packaging is part of Fazer’s corporate responsibility activities, which are guided by the goals for 2030. The goals comprise of minimising emissions by 50%.

Fazer intends to minimise the use of plastic in its packaging

Fazer aims to minimise the use of plastic in its packaging and gradually launch renewable and recyclable packaging.

Stora Enso’s liquid packaging board has been also used to produce one-litre cartons for three Fazer Aito oat snacks flavours.

Stora Enso has also worked with Fazer to replace plastic trays with new multipack board trays for oat snacks sales batches.

Fazer brand and category director Susanna Kallio said: “Responsibility has been at the heart of the oat-based Aito product family from the very beginning.

“We produce Fazer Aito and Fazer Yosa products with the power of biogas in Koria, Finland, and it is important to us that also the packaging is as ecological as possible, easily recyclable and logistically efficient.”

“The new cups are easier for consumers, as they are easier to recycle than before: the entire cup can be sorted into cardboard collection and aluminium lid into metal waste,” Kallio said.

In May this year, Stora Enso introduced new food-safe kraftliner, dubbed AvantForte, which helps corrugated packaging producers to enter into new segments.