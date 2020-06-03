Performa Light is a renewable and recyclable board used to manufacture premium folding cartons for packaging of chocolate and confectionery products

Stora Enso has introduced new eco-friendly paperboard for chocolate packaging. (Credit: Stora Enso)

Finnish pulp and paper products manufacturer Stora Enso has introduced new low carbon paperboard for chocolate packaging applications.

Performa Light by Stora Enso is a renewable and recyclable board used to produce premium folding cartons for packaging of chocolate and confectionery, as well as beauty products.

The company has designed the new plastic-free and lightweight board for premium packaging applications, as well as supports customers to decrease their carbon footprint and meet the requirements of consumers expecting eco-friendly products.

Performa Light board enables to reduce 70% of CO 2 emissions

Performa Light board enables a reduction of 70% of CO 2 emissions in production compared to competition due to fossil-free energy production and FiberLight Tec patented fibre treatment technology, said the company.

The microfibrillated cellulose enables to provide low weight and an improved strength to the Performa Light board, helping to reduce waste and CO 2 emissions in transport.

The whiteness and brightness of the new Performa Light board will allow to deliver better print quality.

Stora Enso liquid packaging and carton board vice president Öystein Aksnes said: “Consumers increasingly choose brands who enable them to lead eco-friendly lives.

“By offering a low carbon product for chocolate packaging, we can help confectionery brands meet this demand by making a difference in the battle against climate change.”

In May, Stora Enso introduced a new food-safe kraftliner, dubbed AvantForte, which helps corrugated packaging producers to enter into new segments.

The new AvantForte kraftliner will also serve as a safe and plastic-free packaging for brand owners, helping to meet their sustainable goals.