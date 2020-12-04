The acquisition of Tufpak is in line with Nautic’s plan to increase Spartech’s healthcare business and add new capabilities and high margin products to the portfolio

Spartech has acquired plastic film and bag products provider Tufpak. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Nautic Partners portfolio company Spartech has acquired US-based custom and stock engineered plastic films and bag products provider Tufpak for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Ossipee of New Hampshire, Tufpak is involved in the manufacturing of custom and stock engineered plastic films for biohazard bags, medical devices and biopharma packaging.

Tufpak owner Mike Wadlinger said: “Tufpak was acquired by our father almost 29 years ago when the company was a commodity bag maker, but with my brothers, we expanded the company vision to become a manufacturer of functional products serving the more attractive technical market.”

Tufpak is a provider of autoclave bags and pouches for bio-hazardous waste containment, transportation and disposal, which meet all US federal and state requirements and regulations.

Spartech stated that it uses an advanced polypropylene blown film extrusion process to produce better plastic physical properties as compared to standard blown film producers and converters.

Tufpak offers polypropylene film under SUPROP brand, which is said to provide high-temperature resistance, enhanced strength, sealability and chemical resistance.

The company offers products such as medical device packaging, biopharmaceutical aseptic sampling bags, breather bags for biological related industries, dust covers for medical devices and appliances, speciality military packaging, closure bags and specimen bags.

Spartech CEO John Inks said: “This acquisition expands our product line to include medical and biohazard plastic film capabilities with industry-leading packaging for biological, chemical, pharmaceutical and laboratory research applications.”

Based in St. Louis of Missouri, Spartech is a plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and speciality packaging products.

In November this year, Spartech announced plans to close its La Mirada facility in California, US. The move, which is planned to be conducted over the next several months, forms part of the company’s efforts to improve operational efficiency and eliminate excess and redundant capacity.