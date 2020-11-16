The move forms part of Spartech’s plan to improve operational efficiency and eliminate excess and redundant capacity

Spartech produces engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions. (Credit: Hebi B. from Pixabay)

Spartech, a manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is planning to close its La Mirada facility in California, US.

The move, which is planned to be conducted over the next several months, forms part of the company’s efforts to improve operational efficiency and eliminate excess and redundant capacity.

Spartech CEO John Inks said: “We will work closely with our customers for a smooth transition, and ultimately, continue to improve the overall value we provide them.

“Production at the La Mirada facility will be moved to other Spartech locations in North America that we consider ‘Centers of Excellence’ for these product families.”

Spartech to continue to supply products to support Covid-19 response

Spartech expects the closure of the La Mirada facility would not affect its ability to supply products to support Covid-19 response while the existing demand and anticipated growth will be within the capabilities of the remaining manufacturing facilities.

Inks added: “We understand the impact of this announcement on affected associates, their families and the local community and are committed to handling this transition with great sensitivity and care.

“Transitional assistance will be provided during this difficult period to our affected employees.”

The firm operates a total of 14 manufacturing facilities in the US. It is a plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and speciality packaging products.

In April this year, Spartech said that it is supplying essential clear plastic materials to Duo Form, a producer of intubation boxes and safety shields to help protect healthcare professionals.

Duo Form uses Spartech’s clear polycarbonate product DuraGard in Duo Form Intubation Boxes and Duo Retail Safety Shields.

Spartech is also supplying Duo Form with UltraTuf PETG for use in the Duo Form face shields.