Sonoco plans to upgrade its corrugated medium machine. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

US-based consumer packaging solutions provider, Sonoco is planning to upgrade its corrugated medium machine at its Hartsville facility in South Carolina, US, with an investment of $83m.

The move is a part of the company’s efforts to position itself as the largest and lowest-cost recycled paperboard producer in the world.

New paperboard machine to have production capacity of 180,000t a year

The investment aims to transform the machine into a new recycled paperboard machine with a production capacity of 180,000t a year and further strengthen the recycled paperboard mill system.

Sonoco said that the transformation is planned to be carried out as part of Project Horizon and will reduce electricity consumption in its US and Canada paper mill system by 16%.

Additionally, the company expects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 16%, while its total water usage by mills will decrease by 25%.

Sonoco president and CEO Howard Coker said: “We are calling this investment Project Horizon because it ensures the long-term viability of our Hartsville paper mill complex and places our US and Canada recycled paperboard mill system into the top quartile of performance from a cost perspective.

“More than 80% of our consumer packaging sales are linked to food products, and we are being called on to meet an increased demand for consumers who are staying close to home. I’m extremely proud of how our associates have rallied to our customers’ calls for help during this crisis.”

In March 2020, Sonoco has launched sugarcane-based fibre bowl, branded as Natrellis, designed for refrigerated, frozen and prepared foods.

The new 100% USsourced sugarcane-based fibre bowl has been developed in partnership with US-based Tellus, which is jointly owned by Florida Crystals and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida.